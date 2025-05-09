Anthony Edwards Briefly Leaves Game vs. Warriors After Nasty-Looking Leg Injury
The injuries keep piling up in the Western Conference semifinal series between the Golden State Warriors and Minnesota Timberwolves.
In the second quarter of Game 2 Thursday evening, Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards drove to attempt a layup—only for Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis to land squarely on his left ankle. The blow sent Edwards to the ground grimacing in pain, and he was later taken to the locker room and diagnosed with a left ankle sprain.
Minnesota later announced his return was questionable. Edwards left the game having scored seven points, four rebounds and three assists in the span of 15 minutes.
Amazingly, after some halftime work, he returned to start the second half.
The injury follows a left hamstring strain suffered by Golden State guard Stephen Curry in Game 1 of the series. As the first half of Game 2 wound down, both teams found themselves without their stars.
Edwards averaged 27.6 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game this season, making his third consecutive All-Star team.