How NBA Playoff Picture in Western Conference Looks After Timberwolves Beat Grizzlies
There is still plenty to be sorted out with three days remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season.
While the Eastern Conference's playoff picture is mostly shaping into form, the standings resemble much more chaos in the wild, wild West. With two games remaining for all teams in the Western Conference, just one game separates the No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets from the No. 8 seed.
Heading into their clash Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies held onto the No. 6 seed—the final guaranteed playoff spot—with a 47-32 record while the Minnesota Timberwolves were one game behind in the No. 8 spot.
Behind 44 points from star guard Anthony Edwards, the Wolves rolled to a 141-125 victory and evened their record with the Grizzlies, but due to tiebreakers they stayed in the No. 8 seed. Memphis, meanwhile, flipped spots with the Warriors, who hold the tiebreaker over both teams.
If the season ended Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets would host the two teams to emerge from the play-in tournament as the conference's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds. The No. 3 seed Los Angeles Lakers would face the No. 6 Warriors in the first round, while the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers would battle it out as the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.
As for the three-way tie between Golden State, Minnesota and Memphis? The Warriors wrap up their season with matchups against the Trail Blazer and Clippers, the Timberwolves will battle the Nets and Jazz, and the Grizzlies will face the Nuggets and Mavericks.
Without further ado, here's a look at the updated standings heading into Friday's slate of games:
NBA Playoff Picture: Western Conference
SEED
TEAMS
RECORD
GAMES LEFT
1
Thunder
66-14
2
2
Rockets
52-28
2
3
Lakers
49-31
2
4
Nuggets
48-32
2
5
Clippers
48-32
2
6
Warriors
47-33
2
--
PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT
--
--
7
Grizzlies
47-33
2
8
Timberwolves
47-33
2
9
Kings
39-41
2
10
Mavericks
38-42
2
--
--
--
--
11
Suns
35-45
2
12
Trail Blazers
35-45
2
13
Spurs
33-47
2
14
Pelicans
21-59
2
15
Jazz
17-63
2