SI

How NBA Playoff Picture in Western Conference Looks After Timberwolves Beat Grizzlies

The postseason race is heating up in the wild, wild West.

Tom Dierberger

Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in the Wolves' win over the Grizzlies on Thursday night.
Anthony Edwards scored 44 points in the Wolves' win over the Grizzlies on Thursday night. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

There is still plenty to be sorted out with three days remaining in the 2024-25 NBA regular season.

While the Eastern Conference's playoff picture is mostly shaping into form, the standings resemble much more chaos in the wild, wild West. With two games remaining for all teams in the Western Conference, just one game separates the No. 4 seed Denver Nuggets from the No. 8 seed.

Heading into their clash Thursday night, the Memphis Grizzlies held onto the No. 6 seed—the final guaranteed playoff spot—with a 47-32 record while the Minnesota Timberwolves were one game behind in the No. 8 spot.

Behind 44 points from star guard Anthony Edwards, the Wolves rolled to a 141-125 victory and evened their record with the Grizzlies, but due to tiebreakers they stayed in the No. 8 seed. Memphis, meanwhile, flipped spots with the Warriors, who hold the tiebreaker over both teams.

If the season ended Thursday night, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Houston Rockets would host the two teams to emerge from the play-in tournament as the conference's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds. The No. 3 seed Los Angeles Lakers would face the No. 6 Warriors in the first round, while the Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers would battle it out as the No. 4 and No. 5 seeds.

As for the three-way tie between Golden State, Minnesota and Memphis? The Warriors wrap up their season with matchups against the Trail Blazer and Clippers, the Timberwolves will battle the Nets and Jazz, and the Grizzlies will face the Nuggets and Mavericks.

Without further ado, here's a look at the updated standings heading into Friday's slate of games:

NBA Playoff Picture: Western Conference

SEED

TEAMS

RECORD

GAMES LEFT

1

Thunder

66-14

2

2

Rockets

52-28

2

3

Lakers

49-31

2

4

Nuggets

48-32

2

5

Clippers

48-32

2

6

Warriors

47-33

2

--

PLAY-IN TOURNAMENT

--

--

7

Grizzlies

47-33

2

8

Timberwolves

47-33

2

9

Kings

39-41

2

10

Mavericks

38-42

2

--

--

--

--

11

Suns

35-45

2

12

Trail Blazers

35-45

2

13

Spurs

33-47

2

14

Pelicans

21-59

2

15

Jazz

17-63

2

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

Home/NBA