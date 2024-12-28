Anthony Edwards Has Hilarious NSFW One-Liner After Game-Winning Basket vs. Rockets
Anthony Edwards called game at the end of the Minnesota Timberwolves' comeback 113–112 win over the Houston Rockets on Friday.
Edwards was passed the ball with less than 30 seconds left on the clock and the Timberwolves trailing by two points. Rather than go for a game-tying two-pointer, Edwards decided to step back for a three-pointer to take the lead. He hit the shot, pulling off an epic come-from-behind victory after the Timberwolves trailed by 16 points with under five minutes remaining in the game.
After his game-winning basket, Edwards used a couple curse words on the live television broadcast as he broke down his mentality going into the final three-pointer.
“I’m like, s---, I’m going for the win," Edwards told the broadcast. "Like Gilbert Arenas said, I don’t do overtime, so f--- it."
Edwards's response on the live broadcast was extra notable because he was recently fined for his use of profanity while criticizing officiating to the media following the Timberwolves' loss to the Golden State Warriors last Saturday.
NBA's head of basketball operations Joe Dumars announced the fine in a statement on Monday, stating, "Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards has been fined $75,000 for public criticism of the officiating and using inappropriate and profane language."
Ultimately, Edwards was thrilled about the comeback win over a 21–10 Rockets squad that moved his team to 16–14 on the season.
"This was a big win, I'm not gonna lie," Edwards said. "We showed poise, we showed everything tonight. I'm super happy."