Anthony Edwards Roasted Karl-Anthony Towns For Fouling Out of Game 4
The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Dallas Mavericks 105–100 in Game 4 of the Western Conference finals. Both Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns played well despite foul trouble. Edwards scored 29 points and had five fouls while Towns scored 20 in the second half before fouling out. After the game, they appeared on the podium together for another entertaining media session.
Asked about the foul trouble, Edwards turned to Towns and said, "What did I tell you about fouling?" The pair then chided each other with KAT pointing out that Edwards had five fouls of his own, but Edwards appeared to win the brief argument by saying, "But I didn't foul out."
Edwards then jokingly added that he was going to beat Towns up on the bus.
These two are obviously great together from a comedy standpoint, but more importantly, this shows Edwards being a vocal leader. Or at the very least, trying to lead.
The truth is Towns has a serious problem with bad fouls and its unclear if anyone can help him. He needs a foul intervention and Edwards is among those in the organization telling him to his face he's hurting the team, but in a loving way. Despite this, KAT continues to commit some of the most ill-advised and unnecessary fouls you'll ever see on a basketball court.
Towns only played 30 minutes in Game 4 because of his foul trouble, but was able to make some huge shots in the second half. His 20 points was more than he scored in any of the first three games of the series. If he could just save himself from himself by not fouling opponents 40+ feet from the basket who knows what his ceiling could be. Hopefully he starts to listen to Edwards and we can find out in Game 5.