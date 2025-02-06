Anthony Edwards Says He Wants Courtside Seats to Lakers-Mavs After Luka Dončić Trade
Following the blockbuster trade involving guard Luka Doncic and center Anthony Davis, any matchup between the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks has instantly been elevated to "must-watch TV" status. That holds true for active NBA players, too.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards said Wednesday that he wants to be in attendance for a showdown between the two teams, suggesting that he intends to get courtside tickets to the game if his Timberwolves aren't playing the same day the two sides square off in Dallas.
"I'm excited to see the first time the Lakers play Dallas in Dallas. I'm super excited to see that, oh my god. If we're not playing I'm buying front row tickets to that b----. For real," said Edwards in a video shared to his Instagram.
The two teams will square off at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 25, and they'll meet at the American Airlines Center closer to the end of the regular season on April 9.
Minnesota has games on April 8 at home against the Portland Trail Blazers and April 10 on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but will not be playing on the 9th. It's possible that Edwards will be making an appearance at the American Airlines Center on that date to catch the coveted clash.