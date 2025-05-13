Anthony Edwards Revealed What He Told Steph Curry During Game 4 of Warriors-Timberwolves
During the Minnesota Timberwolves 117-110 win over the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the Western Conference semifinals on Monday, Anthony Edwards was seen interacting with Steph Curry, who was on the Warriors' bench throughout the game.
Edwards revealed after the game that he was hitting Curry back with what he learned from the star point guard over the summer during the Paris Olympic Games.
"Just from working out with him in the summer, that's what I told him after I hit a [3]. Because he told me, I had missed one," Edwards said. "[Curry] was like, 'You wasn't going to make that. You was too open.'”
"I was like, 'I ain't never going to stop shooting them," Edwards added. “‘I learned that from you this summer.' He's the greatest. Greatest shooter of all time."
Edwards took what he learned from Curry to heart in Game 4. He was electric for the Timberwolves, scoring 30 points in the game, including 6-11 from the three-point range. He scored 16 points in the third quarter after a pivotal halftime message from coach Chris Finch, a turning point in the game as Minnesota separated themselves from Golden State.
Though Edwards has helped his team reach a 3-1 lead in the series and the Timberwolves are on the verge of returning to the Western Conference finals, he does wish that he was able to play against Curry in the series. Curry has been sidelined since sustaining a hamstring injury early in Game 1 of the series.
"Trust me, man, I wish he could be out there to play against him, no matter how it goes," Edwards said, " ... I would definitely love to compete against him, man, but he got hurt, unfortunately, and I hope he gets better."