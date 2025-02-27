Ariel Hukporti Becomes Latest Knicks Frontcourt Player to Miss Time
New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti will miss four to six weeks after tearing his left meniscus in Wednesday's 110–105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
It was the 22-year-old Hukporti's first NBA start.
Hukporti scored eight points while adding two rebounds and a block prior to leaving the contest with the injury. Hukporti got the start after Karl-Anthony Towns was forced to sit out due to a sore knee.
In 25 games this season, Hukporti is averaging 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game.
The Knicks have been without center Mitchell Robinson all season, but he is nearing a return to action to bolster the New York frontcourt. As for Towns, his injury is not considered serious and he's day-to-day.