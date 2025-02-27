SI

Ariel Hukporti Becomes Latest Knicks Frontcourt Player to Miss Time

Hukporti will be sidelined four to six weeks with a meniscus tear.

Mike McDaniel

New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti will miss four-to-six weeks with a torn meniscus.
New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti will miss four-to-six weeks with a torn meniscus. / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

New York Knicks center Ariel Hukporti will miss four to six weeks after tearing his left meniscus in Wednesday's 110–105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.

It was the 22-year-old Hukporti's first NBA start.

Hukporti scored eight points while adding two rebounds and a block prior to leaving the contest with the injury. Hukporti got the start after Karl-Anthony Towns was forced to sit out due to a sore knee.

In 25 games this season, Hukporti is averaging 1.9 points and 2.0 rebounds in 8.7 minutes per game.

Knicks’ Title Hopes Hinge on Improved Defense. dark. RELATED. Knicks title hopes

The Knicks have been without center Mitchell Robinson all season, but he is nearing a return to action to bolster the New York frontcourt. As for Towns, his injury is not considered serious and he's day-to-day.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA
Keep scrolling for more content below