Austin Reaves Ejected From Lakers-Hornets Game Due to Frustration Over No-Call
Los Angeles Lakers star Austin Reaves was ejected from Wednesday night's game vs. the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter.
The referees didn't call a foul on the Hornets' Jusuf Nurkic when he got in the way of Reaves charging the basket. Reaves was noticeably frustrated right away as he went up to referee Rodney Mott to yell and complain about the no-call. He quickly received a technical foul for this exchange.
But Reaves didn't stop there. He continued harping on the situation as he walked to the sidelines, leading to a second technical foul and an ejection in the process.
The young star continued to show his frustration as he walked to the locker room, chucking his headband into the stands while leaving the game.
This sequence of events will surely cause an uproar in the NBA community as it started with a questionable no-call and ended with a controversial ejection.
Reaves finished his 27 minutes with eight points, two rebounds, two assists and two blocks.