Bam Adebayo Makes Ominous Statement on Heat's Future After Getting Swept by Cavs
The Miami Heat's disappointing season ended in disappointing fashion Monday night with a brutal 55-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, who completed a four-game sweep of Miami.
With the Heat's season officially over, it's time to regroup and figure out the best path forward for a franchise that may need a new direction. The past two seasons were a bit of anomaly for the "Heat Culture," which was highlighted by the tumultuous breakup with former star Jimmy Butler, who the team dealt to the Golden State Warriors at this year's trade deadline.
Miami has lost in the first round in two straight seasons. This season was the first they didn't reach at least 40 wins in the past six years. The storied franchise needs to make a change to right the ship starting this offseason. And star big man Bam Adebayo knows it.
“There’s going to be a lot of changes this summer," Adebayo told reporters postgame via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype. "Just from my point of view, understanding how the guy with the silver hair works. Just be prepared for that.”
Of course, the silver fox Adebayo is referring to is Heat president Pat Riley, who isn't afraid to make drastic changes to get his team back to his high expectations. Especially after Miami went 37–45 over the regular season, sneaking into the playoffs as the No. 8 seed through the play-in tournament.
Adebayo signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension to stay in Miami last offseason. His extension runs through the 2028–29 season and has a player option in the final year of the deal. Heat guard Tyler Herro made his first All-Star team this season and pairs as a strong scorer next to Adebayo. But the NBA draft, free agency and the possibility for offseason trades loom. And the Heat's star expects Riley to get active.