SI

Here's Where 55-Point Cavaliers Blowout Win Over Heat Ranks in NBA Playoff History

The Cleveland Cavaliers swept the Miami Heat on Monday night in blowout fashion. Here's where the margin of victory ranked in NBA playoff history.

Mike McDaniel

The Cleveland Cavaliers blew by the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Monday night. Here's where it ranks in NBA playoff history.
The Cleveland Cavaliers blew by the Miami Heat in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round series on Monday night. Here's where it ranks in NBA playoff history. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Miami Heat 138–83 on Monday night, sweeping Miami out of the playoffs in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series.

The Cavaliers took a 39-point lead into halftime, which was the third-largest halftime lead in NBA playoff history, before extending the lead to nearly 60 points in the second half. By the time it was all said and done, it was a 55-point victory for the Cavaliers, who looked every bit the part of the East's top-seed.

Cleveland's 55-point win surpassed the Oklahoma City Thunder's 51-point Game 1 win over the Memphis Grizzlies on April 20 for the fifth-largest margin of victory in NBA playoff history. The Denver Nuggets' 58-point win over the New Orleans Hornets in April of 2009 and the Minnesota Lakers' 58-point victory over the St. Louis Hawks in 1956 remain tied for the biggest blowout wins in postseason history.

The Cavaliers await the winner of the Indiana Pacers-Milwaukee Bucks series. The Pacers lead the Bucks 3–1.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA