Bam Adebayo Posterized Victor Wembanyama After Telling Press He Wasn’t That Tall
The Spurs hosted the Heat on Thursday night as Bam Adebayo and Victor Wembanyama met on the court for the first time this season. At 6’9”, Adebayo is actually a tad bit short as far as starting centers in the NBA go, but that doesn't mean he was worried about the newly 7’5” San Antonio big man.
In fact, when asked by the press on Thursday what it was like playing against someone he literally looks up to, Adebayo pointed out there are actually lots of tall people in the NBA. Maybe you've heard of them?
"I mean, considering we have Boban in our league. People forget about Boban," said Adebayo. "Bol Bol. Who else? Who else is a skyscraper... I mean, Brook Lopez is a skyscraper. I mean, we have tall people in our league so it's not a... I feel like the people that are holding the mics are more amazed at how tall he is over ya'll than we are."
And if you think he was just saying that in an attempt to downplay an opponent's advantage, well, he went out there and proved that height is just a number when he drove past Wemby and went up and dunked on him towards the end of the first half.
Bam definitely had a step on Wemby. They didn't exactly meet at the rim, but they were body-to-body in the air. This is a legitimate poster. Wemby got dunked on by a guy who doesn't even think he's that tall. That's got to be a first.