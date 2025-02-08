Ben Simmons to Sign With Los Angeles Clippers
Ben Simmons is getting a fresh start on the West Coast.
Ben Simmons is on the move.
As ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on Saturday, Simmons is set to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers after clearing waivers.
Simmons agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets to become a free agent, and will now get a fresh start on the West Coast.
Simmons’s tenure with the Nets did not go according to plan. After landing in Brooklyn in the deal that sent James Harden to Philadelphia, Simmons’s injury woes continued, keeping him from ever establishing himself as a constant presence on the court—he played just 90 games for the Nets over three seasons.
Simmons joins the Clippers as they sit in seventh place in the Western Conference with a record of 28–23.
