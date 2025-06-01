Ben Stiller Posts Snarky Comment About Tyrese Haliburton's Game 6 Fit
Ben Stiller is not an actor these days so much as he's someone who makes movies and TV shows in between posting about the Knicks on X (formerly Twitter). Stiller, a courtside fixture during the Knicks' run to the Eastern Conference finals, quote-tweeted a post from Bleacher Report before Game 6 that showed Tyrese Haliburton arriving at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in an outfit that fans perceived as business or funeral attire.
Haliburton was carrying a bag which inspired Stiller's travel-related burn.
Stiller has been especially involved this postseason, often posting from his courtside seat next to Timothee Chalamet during games. Not that he only tweets about the Knicks during the games. This morning Stiller tweeted "LETTTTTTTTTTSSSSSSS," "GGGGGOOOOOOOOOO," and
"KKKKKKNNNNIIIIICCCCKKKKKKSSSSSS."
Yes, those are three separate posts. As was the follow-up, "DEFENSE" at 10:52 in the morning. That is a locked-in fan right there.