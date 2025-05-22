Ben Stiller Worried He Might Be Causing Mitchell Robinson Free-Throw Issues
New York Knicks fans are getting increasingly superstitious as their team attempts to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 1999.
Streets are being renamed, reverse voodoo dolls are being employed, and KAT is wearing a shirt of one of the viral Knicks fans to Yankee games. Simply put, everyone is doing their part.
That includes superfan Ben Stiller, who admitted he was a bit worried that his anxious vibes while sitting courtside might be throwing the team off at critical moments. Just like any other true fan, Stiller is convinced that he, personally, could potentially be affecting the vibes of his favorite team.
“Fat Joe and I see each other at games,” Stiller explained in an interview with Don, Hahn & Rosenberg. “He was telling me that there are games that I stress him out too much. That he sees me across the court and is like ‘Oh Ben, you’re stressing me out. I see your face and I see you worrying.’ I started to feel like, Wait a minute, I’m affecting Fat Joe’s experience of this game? We’re all in this together. I had no idea.”
From there, things spiraled a bit, thanks to a little encouragement from another courtside celeb.
“Then I started to get self-conscious that maybe I’m affecting the players because I’m not putting out a more confident front or something. Tracy Morgan was saying ‘The players sense when we’re stressed out, and you can’t let them know that we’re stressed out.’”
When the radio hosts suggested that Stiller’s anxiety might be the source of center Mitchell Robinson’s shooting woes from the foul line, the actor did not disagree.
Next time you see Stiller sitting courtside for a Knicks game, rest assured that behind his brave face there is plenty of worry.