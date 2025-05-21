New York City Temporarily Renames Streets After Knicks Players in Honor of ECF Appearance
The streets of Manhattan are getting a New York Knicks-themed upgrade ahead of the team's Eastern Conference finals appearance Wednesday night.
In honor of the team's success this season and its first ECF game in 25 years, N.Y.C. mayor Eric Adams announced that certain Manhattan streets would be "temporarily co-named" after all 15 Knicks players for the remainder of the squad's playoff run. Each of the blue-and-orange signs will feature the name and number of the player, with the street on which the sign is hung also corresponding with the player's number.
"The Knicks embody the spirit of New York—resilient, passionate, and unstoppable," Adams said in a press release. "On the path to a championship, we recognize the hard work and determination that has gotten this team to the Eastern Conference finals and we're celebrating this team by temporarily co-naming our city streets so all New Yorkers can celebrate their Knicks pride. Nearly 8.5 million New Yorkers, and millions more, are behind the New York Knicks as they continue this incredible journey."
The full list of temporary street names is as follows:
- Precious Achiuwa Place – 6th Avenue and West Washington Place
- OG Anunoby Alley – 6th Avenue and West 8th Street
- Mikal Bridges Block – 7th Avenue and West 25th Street
- Jalen Brunson Boulevard – 7th Avenue and West 11th Street
- Pacome Dadiet Drive – 6th Avenue and West 4th Street
- Josh Hart Street – 6th Avenue and West 3rd Street
- Ariel Hukporti Street – 7th Avenue and West 55th Street
- Tyler Kolek Lane – 7th Avenue and West 13th Street
- Miles McBride Street – 6th Avenue and Minetta Lane
- Cam Payne Place – 6th Avenue and Bleecker Street
- Mitchell Robinson Road – 7th Avenue and West 23rd Street
- Landry Shamet Circle – 7th Avenue and West 44th Street
- Karl-Anthony Towns Square – 7th Avenue and West 32nd Street
- PJ Tucker Terrace – 7th Avenue and West 17th Street
- Delon Wright Circle – 6th Avenue and Houston Street
Just last week, the Knicks defeated the defending champion Boston Celtics in round two of the playoffs to punch their ticket to the ECF for the first time since 2000. Game 1 against the Indiana Pacers is scheduled for Wednesday night at 8 p.m., with the winner of that series advancing to play either the Oklahoma City Thunder or the Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA Finals.
Driver, take me to Jalen Brunson Boulevard please—and step on it!