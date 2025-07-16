Bill Simmons Verbally Spars With Suns Announcer Over Bradley Beal Downfall in Phoenix
The Phoenix Suns waived veteran guard Bradley Beal on Wednesday, and he plans to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers once he clears waivers, according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania.
Beal's departure officially ends the "Big 3" experiment with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix. Durant was dealt to Houston in a seven-team deal earlier this offseason, and Booker signed a lucrative extension in Phoenix to solidify his status as the team's franchise player.
As for Beal, his two-year stint in Phoenix was marred by injury, which has been a staple of late for the scoring guard. When healthy, he can put the ball in the basket with the best of them - the key of course, is when he's healthy.
Bill Simmons of The Ringer has been wondering where Beal would end up for weeks on his podcast, and upon news of the veteran heading to the Clippers, he had some thoughts.
"So things went south with Beal in Phoenix because he resented being a role player/supporting guy to KD/Book and not having the ball enough… but now he’s happy being a role player/supporting guy to Harden/Kawhi and not having the ball enough? Sorry just trying to keep up," Simmons wrote on X.
Longtime Suns color commentator Eddie Johnson saw what Simmons wrote, and made his attempt at a rebuttal.
"Where did you get that from? Beal was amazing last year, he just had bad luck with injuries Bill. He was extremely supportive while on bench and was extremely unselfish on the floor. Rip the big 3 for not working out but I saw zero negativity amongst the 3 guys on or off floor!" Johnson responded.
Simmons, in true Simmons fashion, sarcastically responded with, "Eddie I think your account got hacked."
Johnson got the last word in - emphasizing that Simmons wasn't around the team like he was.
"No, I think you live in LA and I reside in Phoenix and actually travel with the team. Did he have to adjust to his role yes. I can actually speak to that better than most. I dealt with it, but he tried to blend in with total professionalism and was a good teammate from what I saw!" Johnson concluded.
Regardless of how things ended, it will be interesting to see what Beal will provide to the Clippers. He will land in Los Angeles with lowered expectations (and a cheaper contract on LA's end) as he tries to re-establish himself as one of the game's top backcourt scorers.