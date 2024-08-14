Blake Griffin Officiated Payton Pritchard’s Wedding
Payton Pritchard continued his very good summer over the weekend by getting married to YouTuber Emma MacDonald. The couple was married on Cape Cod and the guest list included a number of basketball players, including former teammate Blake Griffin who officiated the wedding.
Pritchard and Griffin played together for one season in Boston, but clearly they formed a bond. Jaylen Brown posted video of the nuptials on Instagram over the weekend. Pritchard and MacDonald also exchanged vows privately the morning of the wedding over coffee.
The celebration lasted for days with a welcome party on Thursday, rehersal dinner on Friday, wedding on Saturday and pool party back at the couple's house on Sunday. The Larry O'Brien trophy was even in attendance. As were Jaylen Brown, Xavier Tillman, Jaden Springer and Sam Hauser. Celtics owner Wyc Grousbeck and coach Joe Mazzulla were also there. Hopefully, he got to say a few words.
Pritchard averaged nine rebounds, three assists and three rebounds a game for the Celtics this season and turned in a few memorable moments during Boston's run to the NBA championship with thanks to his willingness to take long heaves at the end of quarters.