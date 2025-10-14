Boban Marjanović, 7' 4" Center, Thinks Spurs Are Underselling Victor Wembanyama's Height
Victor Wembanyama may actually be taller than his listed height.
During Tuesday's episode of NBA Today on ESPN, former NBA center Boban Marjanović speculated that Wembanyama could be taller than his 7' 4" listed height. Marjanović is 7' 4" and claims he has to look up to the Spurs' big man, so he can't be only an inch taller. Brian Windhorst backed Marjanović up, claiming, "I think he's approaching 7' 7" which would be incredible."
Wembanyama was listed at 7' 3" as a rookie, but the Spurs' roster currently has him listed at 7' 4" while the NBA's page for him claims he's 7' 5", which is an odd circumstance. It'd be nice if we could get a clear measurement. It's unclear why the Spurs would want to undersell their star player's height if they knew he was taller.
Regardless of what exact number is, Wembanyama is incredibly tall, and his athleticism at that height is mind-boggling.
The 21-year-old put up big numbers during his second season, but his 2024–25 campaign was cut short due to deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. He played in 46 games, averaging 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks, and 1.1 steals in 33.2 minutes per game. He shot 47.6% from the field and 35.2% from three-point range, improving on the numbers he posted as a rookie. Despite his shortened season, Wembanyama was named an All-Star for the first time.
Wembanyama is now healthy and has played in all of San Antonio's four preseason games leading up to the 2025–26 season.
The Spurs are looking to make a jump this season after adding point guard De'Aaron Fox at the 2025 trade deadline and inking him to a four-year, $229 million contract extension this offseason. He's currently sidelined with a hamstring injury, but 2025 NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NBA draft, Dylan Harper, should be able to hold down the backcourt for now. San Antonio also boasts Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson, giving the team one of the NBA's most exciting young cores.
Wembanyama will be at the center of it all regardless of his actual height.