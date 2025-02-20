Bobby Portis Releases Statement After 25-Game Suspension Over Anti-Drug Policy Violation
Milwaukee Bucks big man Bobby Portis has released a statement regarding his just-announced 25-game suspension by the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug policy.
“I was dealing with an elbow injury and using an NBA-approved medication for pain and inflammation,” said Portis in a statement released by the Bucks. “During that time, I made an honest mistake and took a pain-reducing anti-inflammatory pill that is not approved.
“I feel horrible and recognize that I’m responsible for what I put in my body. From the bottom of my heart, I want to apologize to the Bucks organization, my teammates, coaches, family, and fans. I give everything I have on the court and will terribly miss playing games for the Bucks during this time. I will continue to work hard and be ready for our long playoff run. Thank you for your support. I appreciate it more than you know.”
As Portis’s representation explained in an earlier statement, the mix-up came when Portis took a pain medication called Tramadol, believing it to be a different pain medication called Toradol. While Toradol is permitted by league policy, Tramadol was added to the league’s banned substance list last year.
With the suspension, Portis is set to miss all but four of the Bucks’ remaining games in the regular season. Milwaukee is back in action tonight, hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in their return to action after the All-Star break.