Boston Radio Host Rips Celtics, Compares Team to 'Choking' Knicks
The Boston Celtics are down 0-2 in the Eastern Conference semifinals thanks to two blown 20-point leads in Games 1 and 2, respectfully, against the New York Knicks.
According to NBC Sports Boston statistician Dick Lipe, the Celtics became the first team in the play-by-play era (since 1996-97) to lose two games when leading by 20+ points in the same postseason. Boston has done it in consecutive games to begin the conference semifinals.
Joe Murray, a nighttime host of 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, has seen enough. He went on a legendary rant in which he not only called the Celtics "chokers," but also compared them to the counterpart Knicks.
"The Celtics choked. They choked both games. They're the only team to give up 20 point leads and lose in 25 years to do it. They choked. They're chokers. They've been absolutely outcoached. Their coach is hurting the team. It's hurting the star players," Murray said.
But he wasn't done there.
"I want to credit the New York Knicks for what they're doing. They lost all four games in the regular season and aren't scared of the Boston Celtics. When they're down 16, they're resilient! They make every big play while the Celtics keep fumbling it away and their coach doesn't help them. I don't know how much louder I can say this! They should be crushed for this! ...If you think we're making excuses you're listening to the wrong show or the volume is not loud enough. They have choked two games away and I'll say it one more time, they're becoming what the New York Knicks have always been - chokers! Nothing and meaningless. This has been the best road team during the regular season and now they have to go prove that and make sure that it actually meant something or they're going home. And the new owner coming in is going to have to make changes because the team isn't good enough to keep intact."
Murray's right - it hasn't been good for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum has been dreadful in the first two games of the series, Jaylen Brown looks hobbled, and Kristaps Porzingis continues to battle a mystery illness.
After everything went right a year ago for Boston in its pursuit of an 18th NBA title, it seems like just about everything is going wrong in round two of the 2025 NBA playoffs.