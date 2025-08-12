Bradley Beal Explains Why He Joined the Clippers: 'I Need a Ring'
Bradley Beal is moving on from a somewhat forgettable stint with the Phoenix Suns, hoping that a new home with the Los Angeles Clippers can provide an opportunity for him to do something he's yet to experience in his highly accomplished NBA career. The guard revealed the major reason for his decision to join forces with James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and Chris Paul on what has to be one of the more compelling rosters in the league.
"I need a ring," he told KMOV's Tamar Sher.
"I want one bad," Beal continued. "I feel like I've got a new life of rejuvenation for sure, a new hunger."
One of Beal's first moves as a Clipper was to allow Chris Paul to retain the No. 3 jersey out of respect for the veteran's body of work. So he's saying and doing all the right things as he tries to write the next chapter of his basketball story.
Now, joining the Clippers has not traditionally been the most effective way to get the ring a person is pining for but things can always change. There are a lot of people who are going to have some fun with Beal connecting the two things in the same sentence but considering how things fell apart for the Suns the past year, it's clear he's in a better situation.
It'll be very interesting to see what this group of players does with the chance—and how their health holds up.