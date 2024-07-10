Brandon Ingram Trade Talks Complicated by Desire for Big-Money Extension, per Insider
The New Orleans Pelicans' efforts to trade Brandon Ingram have yet to bear fruit this offseason and the longer the saga goes, the harder it will be to find the right deal. And with each passing week we learn more about the situation that further complicates matters for team and player.
On Tuesday, Brian Windhorst provided more of that kind of information. Appearing on ESPN Cleveland to discuss a possible trade scenario involving the Cleveland Cavaliers, the insider revealed Ingram wants a big-money extension from whoever he suits up for next season.
"The reason that the Pelicans want to trade Brandon Ingram isn't because he's not a good player," Windhorst explained. "It's because he wants a $200 million contract extension and they don't want to give it. And whatever team trades for him inherits the exact same situation— a player who wants a $200 million contract extension."
Windhorst's reporting serves as confirmation for what seemed pretty clear from the outside. The Pelicans aren't going to trade a talented 26-year-old scoring wing for no reason. But if Ingram is seeking a raise, that does complicate matters to the extent that a trade is the best option.
Ingram is eligible for a four-year, $208 million extension after he averaged 20.8 points per game in 2023-24. If he were to sign it, his average annual salary beginning in 2025-26 would be $52 million— on par with Stephen Curry ($53 million), Joel Embiid ($53 million), Paul George ($52 million) and LeBron James ($50 million). Ingram is a good player but his accolades pale in comparison to those names; the Pelicans forward boasts only one All-Star selection in his career thus far.
Further complicating matters is the new CBA that makes it very difficult for teams to operate if they are paying above-average (but not superstar) players like Ingram that much money. If, say, a team like the Cavaliers acquired Ingram and gave him the extension he wants, the roster would be ludicrously expensive and they wouldn't be able to do things like sign any free agent for more than the veteran minimum.
Ingram's scoring talent is apparent but the days of mid-tier players like him getting the maximum amount of money possible are gone. In past years New Orleans might've signed Ingram to the extension and just figured out how to move him later. Now every team is very cautious (perhaps overly so) of overpaying because the consequences for doing so are quite severe.
Another added layer to the Ingram trade issue that seems set to linger for a while yet.