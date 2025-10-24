Brian Windhorst Walks Back Theory That NBA Subtly Suspended Terry Rozier
ESPN analyst Brian Windhorst clarified his comments Friday he made one day earlier on The Rich Eisen Show about the Terry Rozier gambling scandal.
Rozier was one of over 30 people arrested Thursday for his alleged role in illegal sports betting and gambling schemes, a list that included Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and former NBA player and coach Damon Jones. Rozier was listed as a defendant and accused of sharing private information known by NBA coaches and players to co-conspirators for a fee or share of profits through sports gambling winnings.
Rozier’s alleged involvement stemmed from a game on March 23, 2023, when sportsbooks flagged a significant amount of bets on the then-Hornets guard’s unders for the game. Rozier exited that game with injury after logging just under 10 minutes of playing time, and all the unders cashed.
Rozier didn’t play another game that year for Charlotte, ruled out with a foot injury.
While discussing the big news Thursday with Rich Eisen, Windhorst said Rozier “faked” the injury and the “NBA pulled him.” But on Friday, Windhorst walked his comments back.
“On Eisen, I said the NBA would have to explain at some point what happened that allowed Rozier to keep playing, never did I say or imply there was a conspiracy,” Windhorst said [via Front Office Sports]. “I subsequently had that conversation with the league about their process. On TV this morning, I reported the league’s explanation for why they weren’t able to corroborate the charges against Rozier and allowed him to play.”
The NBA also issued a statement Friday denying the claim that they quietly suspended Rozier.
“Any assertion that the NBA had anything to do with Terry Rozier not playing games following his departure from the game on March 23, 2023, is categorically false,” NBA spokesperson Mike Bass said [via FOS]. “Per team doctors, Rozier had a real foot injury confirmed with an MRI.”