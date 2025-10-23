Brian Windhorst Says NBA Tried to Sweep Terry Rozier Gambling Scandal Under the Rug
The FBI's investigation into illegal sports betting and gambling schemes led to the arrest of Heat guard Terry Rozier, Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups and former Cavaliers player and assistant Damon Jones on Thursday. In all, more than 30 people were arrested in connection to the scheme.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show on Thursday to offer some insight into the situation, and he made some pretty damning claims about the league. Windhorst explained that sportsbooks had tipped the NBA off to irregular sports betting activity on Rozier unders on the day it happened, and suggested the league attempted to sweep the situation under the rug.
"The NBA at some point is going to have to explain why Terry Rozier was allowed to keep playing. I just want to point something out, the sportsbooks caught the irregular betting on Terry Rozier the day it happened... when all of a sudden there were hundreds of thousands of dollars coming in on Terry Rozier unders," explained Windhorst.
"The sportsbooks caught it. They told the NBA right away, and guess what? Rozier didn't play the rest of the season. And he had faked the injury so it wasn't because of the injury. The NBA pulled him. They pulled Jontay Porter, too..."
The game in question, in which an influx or irregular bets were placed on Rozier was on March 23, 2023. The guard was a member of the Hornets then, who at that point were well out of playoff contention. As Windhorst pointed out, it was a "relatively meaningless game." Rozier exited the contest after just nine minutes and 34 seconds with an apparent injury. He did not play another game that season, but was back on the court for the next two seasons.