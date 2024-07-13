Bronny James Addresses Possibility of Playing for Lakers' G-League Team
The Los Angeles Lakers signed Bronny James, the eldest son of superstar forward LeBron James, to a four-year, $7.9 million contract after selecting him in the back end of the second round of the 2024 NBA draft.
With his rookie season looming, and having already gotten his feet wet with some summer league action, Bronny was asked about a potential assignment in the G League during the 2024–25 campaign.
The 19-year-old didn't balk at the idea of spending some time in the NBA's development league, where he'd be given much more opportunity to see the court as opposed to the NBA, where he figures to be a mainstay on the bench.
"I'm just looking forward to any basketball I play, no matter what level I'm playing at," said James, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin.
Development early into his career will be crucial for Bronny, and the minutes he'd log against quality opponents in the G League could help expedite the process. Most importantly, he made clear he'd be willing to accept such an assignment.
Bronny has struggled across his first three summer league appearances, shooting 23.1% from the field (6-for-26) and going 0-for-12 from beyond the arc. He scored eight points in his last outing against the Houston Rockets, but shot 3-for-14.
L.A.'s summer league coach Dane Johnson, who is also the coach of the organization's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, was asked about the prospect of Bronny moving to his squad.
"I don't know about that yet, so I can't really comment on that," Johnson said. "But I think all these guys are going to be in the G League at some point—the draftees."
Los Angeles takes the court again on Monday against the Boston Celtics, at which point Bronny will be hoping to find his shooting touch and knock down his first three of the summer.