‘Tough Cookie’ Bronny James Had a Big Dunk in His Best G-League Game Thus Far
Bronny James went off in the NBA G League Friday night. He scored 28 points, along with six rebounds and two assists for the Los Angeles Lakers' affiliate South Bay Lakers in a win over the Valley Suns.
He knocked down his first two shots of the night, a smooth midrange jump shot followed by a contested three-pointer. The big game continued through the final buzzer in one of the best games of James's young G-League career.
In the fourth quarter, he had a huge slam dunk as he split defenders while driving to the hoop. After the slam, he took a scary fall on his back and needed a few moments to get up as his mother, Savannah James, looked on. He was able to walk it off as he capped off his big night. James was asked about the fall and quick recovery following the game.
"I'm good, I'm good, I'm a tough cookie is what they say," James said. "I'm going to be alright."
James has played 12 games in the G League with South Bay so far this season. He's averaged 17.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He has seen limited action in 16 games with the Lakers during his rookie year, including the historic debut where he shared the floor with his father, LeBron James.