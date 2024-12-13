SI

Bronny James Goes Off for Career-High 30 Points in G League Lakers' Loss

Stephen Douglas

Bronny James warms up for a Lakers game earlier in December.
Bronny James warms up for a Lakers game earlier in December. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Bronny James finally broke out on Thursday, scoring 30 points for the South Bay Lakers in a loss to the Valley Suns. James Jr., who has spent most of the season with the Los Angeles Lakers, was playing his first road game with the team's G League affiliate.

James made 13-of-23 field goals and 3-of-9 three-point attempts. He also three rebounds, two assists, one steal and threw down an alley-oop early in the second quarter.

James came into the game averaging just 8.7 points in three G League appearances on 29% shooting. Those numbers will both go up after Thursday night's performance.

A second-round pick by the Lakers in June, James checked into the season opener to briefly play alongside his father LeBron James, becoming the first father-son duo to ever share the court in NBA history.

Bronny James has appeared in seven games for Los Angeles and has scored in two of them.

STEPHEN DOUGLAS

Stephen Douglas is a Senior Writer on the Breaking & Trending News Team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in journalism and media since 2008, and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Stephen spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and has previously written for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

