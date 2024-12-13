Bronny James Goes Off for Career-High 30 Points in G League Lakers' Loss
Bronny James finally broke out on Thursday, scoring 30 points for the South Bay Lakers in a loss to the Valley Suns. James Jr., who has spent most of the season with the Los Angeles Lakers, was playing his first road game with the team's G League affiliate.
James made 13-of-23 field goals and 3-of-9 three-point attempts. He also three rebounds, two assists, one steal and threw down an alley-oop early in the second quarter.
James came into the game averaging just 8.7 points in three G League appearances on 29% shooting. Those numbers will both go up after Thursday night's performance.
A second-round pick by the Lakers in June, James checked into the season opener to briefly play alongside his father LeBron James, becoming the first father-son duo to ever share the court in NBA history.
Bronny James has appeared in seven games for Los Angeles and has scored in two of them.