Bronny James Channeled LeBron With Chase Down Block at G League Showcase
Bronny James broke out one of his dad's signature moves at the NBA G League Winter Showcase while playing for the South Bay Lakers.
Late in the fourth quarter in a win over the Osceola Magic, the guard trailed the ballhandler and flew in out of nowhere to come up with an emphatic swat. It was a chase down block similar to those we've seen from Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James throughout his historic career.
Bronny joined his dad with the Lakers as the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, and has spent the majority of his first season in the G League with South Bay. Los Angeles's initial plan for Bronny in the G League caused a stir as he would only play with South Bay for their home games. The team then changed course to have Bronny join the team on the road at certain points, including this weekend for the G League Winter Showcase in Orlando.
In South Bay's 120-104 win over the Magic Saturday, Bronny racked up six points, seven assists and the big block while his team held onto a large lead. He did have six turnovers also, however. Bronny has scored 16 or more points in each of his previous four games with South Bay—including a 30-point game on Dec. 12 against the Valley Suns.
After the G League Winter Showcase, South Bay travels to Cleveland for a couple games against the Cleveland Charge, the Cleveland Cavaliers' affiliate. While Bronny could rejoin the Los Angeles Lakers, a huge audience could be on hand for his games back home in Cleveland if active.