How to Watch Bronny James Play for the Lakers' G League Team

Bronny James will reportedly shuttle between the NBA and G League for the Lakers' affiliate's home games. Here's where you can watch Bronny's active games with the South Bay Lakers.

Blake Silverman

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks back at guard Bronny James during warm-ups.
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks back at guard Bronny James during warm-ups. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

After LeBron James and his son Bronny James made history to start the season as the NBA's first father-son duo, Bronny is getting reps in with the franchise's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.

According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers plan to move Bronny back and forth between the G League and their main roster. Bronny will suit up for South Bay in their home games, then shift to and from the NBA club. Although Bronny is on a standard NBA contract with the Lakers, the team is free to assign him to their G League affiliate as they please.

Bronny, the 55th overall pick in this year's draft, scored six points and had four assists along with five turnovers in his South Bay debut Saturday. It's common for second-round picks to spend time in the G League as it's difficult to crack an NBA rotation out of the gate.

Now that LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to appear on the court together during the same NBA game, we'll get to watch Bronny's development through a large diet of minutes in the G League.

Here's how to watch Bronny's G League games when he is on assignment from the Lakers while South Bay is at home.

How to Watch Bronny James's G League Games with the South Bay Lakers

The G League is everywhere in terms of broadcast networks. If you're looking to catch one of Bronny's games, chances are you'll be able to find one. G League games are broadcast on both cable and streaming depending on the night. ESPN, Roku, and Tubi are a handful of the league's broadcast partners, while you can find certain games on the G League's own website.

Here's where you can find all of South Bay's home games, when Bronny will reportedly be with the team.

Date

Time (ET)

Opponent

Where to Watch

Nov. 17

8 p.m.

Stockton Kings

ESPNU

Nov. 24

8 p.m.

Stockton Kings

Roku Sports Channel

Nov. 26

10 p.m.

San Diego Clippers

ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Nov. 27

10 p.m.

Rip City Remix

ESPNU

Dec. 6

10 p.m.

Salt Lake City Stars

Tubi, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Dec. 7

8 p.m.

San Diego Clippers

NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Jan. 7

10 p.m.

Delaware Blue Coats

ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Jan. 24

10 p.m.

Rip City Remix

Tubi, Spectrum SportsNet

Jan. 29

10 p.m.

Texas Legends

ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Urban Edge Network

Jan. 31

10 p.m.

Texas Legends

NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Urban Edge Network

Feb. 1

8 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue

NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Feb. 3

10 p.m.

Oklahoma City Blue

NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet

Feb. 7

10 p.m.

Valley Suns

NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet

Feb. 12

10 p.m.

Austin Spurs

ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Feb. 13

10 p.m.

Austin Spurs

ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest

Feb. 20

10 p.m.

Rip City Remix

ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Feb. 22

8 p.m.

Valley Suns

NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA

March 8

8 p.m.

Motor City Cruise

NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA

March 10

10 p.m.

Motor City Cruise

NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA

March 13

10 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers

ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA

March 15

5 p.m.

Rio Grande Valley Vipers

Tubi, Spectrum SportsNet

March 24

10 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors

Roku Sports Channel, Spectrum SportsNet LA, NBC Sports Bay Area & California

March 25

10 p.m.

Santa Cruz Warriors

ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet, NBC Sports Bay Area (Tape Delay)

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a breaking/trending news writer at Sports Illustrated. Blake has covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball since 2021 for numerous sites including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's degree in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

