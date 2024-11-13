How to Watch Bronny James Play for the Lakers' G League Team
After LeBron James and his son Bronny James made history to start the season as the NBA's first father-son duo, Bronny is getting reps in with the franchise's G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, the Lakers plan to move Bronny back and forth between the G League and their main roster. Bronny will suit up for South Bay in their home games, then shift to and from the NBA club. Although Bronny is on a standard NBA contract with the Lakers, the team is free to assign him to their G League affiliate as they please.
Bronny, the 55th overall pick in this year's draft, scored six points and had four assists along with five turnovers in his South Bay debut Saturday. It's common for second-round picks to spend time in the G League as it's difficult to crack an NBA rotation out of the gate.
Now that LeBron and Bronny became the first father-son duo to appear on the court together during the same NBA game, we'll get to watch Bronny's development through a large diet of minutes in the G League.
Here's how to watch Bronny's G League games when he is on assignment from the Lakers while South Bay is at home.
How to Watch Bronny James's G League Games with the South Bay Lakers
The G League is everywhere in terms of broadcast networks. If you're looking to catch one of Bronny's games, chances are you'll be able to find one. G League games are broadcast on both cable and streaming depending on the night. ESPN, Roku, and Tubi are a handful of the league's broadcast partners, while you can find certain games on the G League's own website.
Here's where you can find all of South Bay's home games, when Bronny will reportedly be with the team.
Date
Time (ET)
Opponent
Where to Watch
Nov. 17
8 p.m.
Stockton Kings
ESPNU
Nov. 24
8 p.m.
Stockton Kings
Roku Sports Channel
Nov. 26
10 p.m.
San Diego Clippers
ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA
Nov. 27
10 p.m.
Rip City Remix
ESPNU
Dec. 6
10 p.m.
Salt Lake City Stars
Tubi, Spectrum SportsNet LA
Dec. 7
8 p.m.
San Diego Clippers
NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA
Jan. 7
10 p.m.
Delaware Blue Coats
ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA
Jan. 24
10 p.m.
Rip City Remix
Tubi, Spectrum SportsNet
Jan. 29
10 p.m.
Texas Legends
ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Urban Edge Network
Jan. 31
10 p.m.
Texas Legends
NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA, Urban Edge Network
Feb. 1
8 p.m.
Oklahoma City Blue
NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA
Feb. 3
10 p.m.
Oklahoma City Blue
NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet
Feb. 7
10 p.m.
Valley Suns
NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet
Feb. 12
10 p.m.
Austin Spurs
ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA
Feb. 13
10 p.m.
Austin Spurs
ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest
Feb. 20
10 p.m.
Rip City Remix
ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA
Feb. 22
8 p.m.
Valley Suns
NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 8
8 p.m.
Motor City Cruise
NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 10
10 p.m.
Motor City Cruise
NBAGLeague.com, Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 13
10 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley Vipers
ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet LA
March 15
5 p.m.
Rio Grande Valley Vipers
Tubi, Spectrum SportsNet
March 24
10 p.m.
Santa Cruz Warriors
Roku Sports Channel, Spectrum SportsNet LA, NBC Sports Bay Area & California
March 25
10 p.m.
Santa Cruz Warriors
ESPN+, Spectrum SportsNet, NBC Sports Bay Area (Tape Delay)