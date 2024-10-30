Cavaliers Greet LeBron, Bronny James With Classy Gesture Before Game vs. Lakers
The Cleveland Cavaliers will welcome back their former star and 2016 champion LeBron James on Wednesday night when they host the Los Angeles Lakers, but they didn't forget to give his son Bronny the VIP treatment as well.
The young James is in his rookie NBA season, so it's not like he played for the Cavaliers previously. But Cleveland included a photo of the then 12-year-old Bronny outside of the Lakers locker room to welcome him back to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, too. Bronny did spent a big chunk of his childhood growing up in Ohio while his dad played for the Cavaliers for 11 seasons across two stints.
The picture shows the young James posing with the NBA trophy alongside his dad and Cavaliers teammate J.R. Smith. Now, the father-son duo is playing on the same NBA team.
The Cavaliers also included a photo of the elder James from that championship season. Additionally, a picture of D'Angelo Russell was put up—even though he didn't play for the Cavaliers, he did play collegiate basketball at Ohio State. They also included a photo of Lakers assistant coach Scott Brooks as he played one season in Cleveland.
It was a classy move all around from the Cavaliers to welcome their opponent.