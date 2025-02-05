SI

Bronny James’s First Career Three-Pointer Led to Great Reaction From Luka Doncic

Andy Nesbitt

Bronny James made the first three-pointer of his NBA career Tuesday night.
Bronny James made the first three-pointer of his NBA career Tuesday night. / @TNT
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a wild few days since beating the Knicks at MSG on Saturday night as they traded Anthony Davis to the Mavericks for Luka Doncic in a deal that rightfully stunned the sports world.

On Tuesday night LeBron James & Co. got back to work on the court as they blew out the Los Angeles Clippers, 122-97. Doncic watched from the bench in street clothes as he's in the final days of recovering from a calf injury but he seemed to love what he saw from his new teammates.

One of his new guys, of course, is LeBron James's son, Bronny James. The 20-year-old rookie played just six minutes in the victory but he made it count as he hit his first three-pointer of his career. Doncic loved seeing that:

What a week for the Lakers, who will next host Steph Curry and the Warriors on Thursday night.

More From Around the NBA

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/NBA