Rob Pelinka Details Lakers Opening Plan for Luka Doncic Injury Return

Doncic hasn't played since Christmas Day as he deals with a calf injury.

Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka speaks at the press conference introducing Luka Doncic.
Los Angeles Lakers vice president of basketball operations and general manager Rob Pelinka speaks at the press conference introducing Luka Doncic. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Luka Doncic hasn't played since Christmas Day because of a calf injury, and now his Los Angeles Lakers debut has a question mark on it. Doncic was traded last Saturday night in a shocking move by the Dallas Mavericks that sent the 25-year-old to the Lakers and Anthony Davis to the Mavericks.

During Doncic's introductory press conference on Tuesday, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka shared that the team's medical staff has a return-to-play plan for Doncic in the works. Doncic is set to practice 5-on-5 on Wednesday, and his official status is considered day-to-day.

This update comes after ESPN's Marc Spears reported on Monday that Doncic could return as early as next week against the Utah Jazz. This would align with an initial report from when he was on the Mavericks that Doncic would come back before the NBA All-Star break, which begins on Friday, Feb. 14.

