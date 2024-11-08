Bronny James's G-League Debut is Already Sold Out and Shockingly Expensive
The Los Angeles Lakers assigned Bronny James to their G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, on Thursday. James is expected to remain on the Lakers roster for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers before making the trip to the G-League for their game on Saturday.
The South Bay Lakers play at the UCLA Health Training Center in El Segundo, Calif., and there figures to be plenty of people in attendance when Bronny makes his G-League debut.
According to Arash Markazi of the Los Angeles Times, Saturday's game against the Salt Lake City Stars (affiliates of the Utah Jazz) is already sold out. Furthermore, tickets on the secondary market are going for no less than $200.
Bronny is expected to shuttle between the NBA and the G-League, only partaking in home games for the South Bay Lakers. He'll be back in L.A. alongside his father LeBron James throughout various points of the season.
The 20-year-old has featured in four of the Lakers' first eight games. He's averaging 1.0 points, 0.5 assists and 0.3 rebounds per game while shooting at a 16.7% clip from the field. He'll get the chance for a tune up in the G-League, where he'll hopefully make significant developmental strides as he looks to become a mainstay in the NBA.