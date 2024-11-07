Lakers Assign Bronny James to G-League After Four Appearances in NBA
The Los Angeles Lakers made the decision Wednesday to assign rookie guard Bronny James, son of LeBron James, to the G-League, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.
Bronny, 20, will join the South Bay Lakers on Saturday. He's expected to remain on the roster for Los Angeles through Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers before joining the franchise's G-League affiliate. James will only play home games for South Bay, and could regularly move between the NBA and the G-League, per Charania.
Bronny, who has been one of coach JJ Redick's last options off the bench, has made four appearances this season for the Lakers. He's averaging 3.3 minutes per contest and recording 1.0 point, 0.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists per game.
His most recent appearance came in garbage time of Wednesday night's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. James saw just over four minutes of playing time and went 0-for-2 from the field. He scored two points and had one personal foul.
The Lakers selected Bronny in the second round with the No. 56 pick in this year's draft. Bronny and LeBron made history when they took the court together during the season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The move to the G-League certainly makes sense if Bronny hopes to further his development and potentially become a mainstay in the NBA. With limited opportunity available for the rookie in L.A., he'll have the chance to play more meaningful minutes in the G-League.