Bronny James Gives Honest Assessment of His Preseason Performance With Lakers So Far
Guard Bronny James is learning plenty of lessons as he endures the first career NBA preseason this fall.
James, the No. 55 pick by the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2024 NBA draft, reflected on his first three exhibition games on Tuesday ahead of another preseason clash against the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena.
"For me, just getting comfortable," James said when asked about what he's focusing on in the preseason. "Going out there and getting reps, I feel like that's the most important thing. Grow my confidence and be more comfortable when I'm out there playing.
"I feel good. The numbers could be better. I just got to get my confidence up."
James's stat lines through three games haven't exactly jumped off the box score in a positive way.
In the Lakers' 124–107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin the preseason, James had just two points on 1-of-6 shooting in 16 minutes. He didn't score and committed four turnovers in 13 minutes in his next preseason test against the Phoenix Suns, and followed it up by logging zero points on 0-for-4 shooting in six minutes against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.
James will have another chance to show his skill set Tuesday night when the Lakers host the Warriors.