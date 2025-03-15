LeBron James, Out for Lakers-Nuggets With Injury, to Catch Son's Title Game
LeBron James is currently out of the Los Angeles Lakers lineup as he deals with a groin injury that he suffered last Saturday.
He will miss Friday night's game vs. the Denver Nuggets. However, he is expected to travel to Sacramento on Friday night to attend the Division I basketball California state championship game to support his son Bryce James, according to NBA insider Christ Haynes.
The Lakers reportedly are supporting James in his decision to travel to his son's championship game. James was also cleared by the medical team to make the trip.
James, a senior at Sierra Canyon High School, will play in the state title game on Friday night vs. Lincoln High School. Sierra Canyon last reached a state title game in 2020, when Bryce's older brother Bronny was a freshman. The game was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though. The young James committed to Arizona for next season.
The Lakers star was originally set to miss one to two weeks with his injury, although an official timeline hasn't been set for him. Lakers coach JJ Redick told reporters on Friday that he is "very close" to returning but didn't offer any specifics.