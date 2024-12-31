Bronny James, Lakers Rookies Sing 'Happy Birthday' to LeBron at Practice
LeBron James spent at least part of his 40th birthday at practice with his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, including his eldest son Bronny. During Monday's session, the Lakers assembled Bronny and the rest of the team's rookies into a line and had them deliver their rendition of "Happy Birthday" to LeBron.
Joining Bronny in wishing his father a happy birthday were fellow Laker rookies Dalton Knecht, Quincy Olivari and Armel Traore, while the rest of the team stood behind LeBron and enjoyed the performance.
Bronny and Knecht each held a microphone in their hand, while Traore could be seen with a speaker on his shoulder. LeBron was loving it, and he loudly applauded the rookies with a huge grin on his face. He then leaned in and blew out the candles on the cake the team had prepared for him.
James is the NBA's oldest player at 40 years old, and although his career may be approaching its curtain call, he's been excellent throughout his 22nd season in the league. His first game as a 40-year-old will be against the very team on which he started his career, a showdown versus the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, Dec. 31, to close out 2024.