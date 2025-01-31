Bronny James Receives 'MVP' Chants From Fans Late in Lakers' Blowout Win vs. Wizards
Bronny James saw extended playing time during the Los Angeles Lakers' 134–96 blowout win over the Washington Wizards on Thursday. During that time, Bronny scored his second career basket and recorded five points, two rebounds, two assists, and one steal, marking the best game of his young career.
As Bronny shot a free-throw attempt late in the fourth quarter, the road crowd in Washington D.C. could be heard cheering him on. A spectator could be heard yelling, "let's go, Bronny!" and the crowd broke into "MVP" chants for the son of Lakers superstar LeBron James.
This game also showed marked improvement for Bronny, who did not play as well when he saw time in the Lakers' loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. During that loss, Bronny saw 15 minutes of action but went 0-for-5 from the field and committed three turnovers.
The performance even resulted in some pretty blunt comments from Lakers coach JJ Redick, who said that Bronny "didn't play well" in the loss. Redick did also acknowledge he put Bronny in a "tough spot" in that game.
Bronny rebounded from that game and went on to record a much better showing on Thursday. Perhaps no one was more excited than his dad, LeBron, who was seen pumping his fist to celebrate an and-one opportunity.