Bronny James Made Coolest Play of His NBA Career in Lakers' Win Over Trail Blazers

Andy Nesbitt

Bronny James saw his first action with the Lakers since November.
The Los Angeles Lakers were able to snap a three-game losing Sunday night by beating the Portland Trail Blazers, 107–98, at home. What made the win impressive is that they did it without LeBron James who missed his first game of the season with a sore left foot.

While James was out of action, his son Bronny James found himself back on an NBA court for the first time since November and he was able to pull off a highlight play in the final minute.

Bronny James, who has seen most of his time on the Lakers' G-League team this season, blocked Kris Murray's shot with a move that looked like something his dad would pull off.

Bronny James played three minutes and missed both shots that he took. But that block was pretty sweet.

