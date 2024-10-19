Bronny James Proudly Reflects on Career-Best Outing in Lakers' Preseason Finale
Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James had, without a doubt, the best game of his young career Friday night in a 132–74 loss to the Golden State Warriors to wrap up a six-game preseason slate.
As Lakers coach JJ Redick opted to rest his normal rotation at Chase Center, James got the start and showed out. In 35 minutes, James scored 17 points on 7-of-17 shooting with four rebounds, three steals and one block.
It was a needed breath of fresh air for the 20-year-old rookie, who failed to score more than four points and shot just 20% from the field in the Lakers' first five preseason games.
"It gave me a chance to be myself," James told reporters after the game. "I feel like that's where I'm the most comfortable, just going out there and playing my game. It was just a great feeling to go out there and not think as much as I do and just play."
Among the highlights Friday night was James throwing down a lob from teammate Quincy Olivari on the fast break. He also drained his first three-pointer of the preseason after entering Friday night 0-for-7 from beyond the arc.
James likely will see plenty of run with the G League South Bay Lakers this season as he develops his skill set at the next level. But Friday night was a glimpse at what the son of an NBA legend can bring to the table when given an extended opportunity.
"A little big of confidence going into the season," James said. "Even though I might not be in that rotation, I might not be playing, just going into practice, maybe G League games, with that confidence in myself to go out there and play my game, I feel like that's the biggest part of tonight."
Los Angeles is set to open the regular season Tuesday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves, while the South Bay Lakers will take the court Nov. 9 for their season-opener against the Salt Lake City Stars.