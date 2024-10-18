SI

Renowned NBA Trainer Believes Bronny James Will Have Long, Fruitful NBA Career

Chris Brickley, who has worked with some of the biggest stars in basketball, weighed in on the Lakers guard's future on the court.

Tom Dierberger

Bronny James scored four points in 17 minutes Thursday night against Phoenix.
The Los Angeles Lakers appear to have a promising rookie on roster in guard Dalton Knecht, who went off for 35 points in an overtime preseason win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

But the other half of their rookie class, Bronny James, will be followed much closer this season than a typical second-round pick thanks to his relation to his dad and teammate LeBron James. One big question looms over the younger James's rookie season: Can he carve out a career for himself in the NBA?

Chris Brickley, one of basketball's most renowned trainers who has worked with stars such as Suns forward Kevin Durant, longtime forward Carmelo Anthony and Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers, believes the 20-year-old has what it takes.

"He wants to improve," Chris Brickley said of James to Bleacher Report's Justin Robertson. "I think he's a lot better than people think. From his ball-handling, to shooting, to athleticism, to IQ, it's way higher than people give him credit for. I think he's going to have a long career in the NBA."

James, who averaged 4.8 points per game at USC in his lone collegiate season, hasn't exactly put up big numbers in the preseason.

He had his best game Thursday night against Phoenix, tallying four points on 2-of-4 shooting in 17 minutes. But in the four games prior, James totaled four points on 2-of-16 shooting with five turnovers.

Bronny's career is just getting started, but it's clear it'll take time to adjust to the speed of the NBA—just like every other rookie.

TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

