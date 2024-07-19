Bronny James Got Such an Unusual Gift After Big Game in Lakers’ Win
Bronny seemed to love this.
In this story:
Bronny James had his second straight solid game for the Lakers on Thursday night, as he poured in 13 points on 5-of-10 shooting in Los Angeles' 93-89 Summer League win over the Cleveland Cavaliers.
James, who had 12 points the night before in a win over the Hawks, seems to be finding his groove after a slow start to his professional career. He looked good at both ends of the floor during the victory over the Cavs, which should make his teammate, and father, LeBron James happy.
After the game Bronny was given such an unusual gift while making his way to the Lakers' locker room. Look at this rug:
That is, well, something.
Here are James's highlights from the win:
Published