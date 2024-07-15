Bronny James Wins Summer League Call of Duty Tournament, $10,000 Prize
Bronny James will already need to make some room in his trophy cabinet, despite having yet to feature in a regular season game for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The rookie Lakers guard, who has been participating in the NBA summer league, earned first place during the offseason league's Call of Duty tournament. The eldest son of Los Angeles forward LeBron James outdid veteran Charlotte Hornets forward Grant Williams in the tournament's final round to secure the top prize.
In doing so, he earned himself a Call of Duty prize belt and $10,000, while also putting the whole league on notice about his video game skills.
Bronny has long been a big video game player, even getting signed by the popular gaming organization FaZe Clan back in 2020.
As for his performances on the court, Bronny said that he feels like he's been in a slump of late. He's struggled shooting the ball through three summer league games, going 6-for-26 from the field and 0-for-12 from three-point range. He'll look to get back on track during Los Angeles's next game on Monday night against the Boston Celtics.