SI

Brook Lopez Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Clippers

The veteran is reportedly headed to his fourth team.

Patrick Andres

Brook Lopez warms up before a game against the 76ers.
Brook Lopez warms up before a game against the 76ers. / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images
In this story:

After eight years away, center Brook Lopez is reportedly returning to Los Angeles... to play for the city's other team.

Lopez is signing a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers worth $18 million, according to a Monday evening report from ESPN's Shams Charania. If confirmed, the deal will end Lopez's seven-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks—who he helped win a championship in 2021.

The Stanford product began his career with the New Jersey Nets back in 2009, and made his lone All-Star team with the franchise in Brooklyn in 2013. After nine years with the Nets—whose all-time scoring record he holds—he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers via trade for the 2018 season.

He eventually made his way to the Bucks, where he became the respected frontcourt-mate of forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. In 2023, he finished second in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year.

The Clippers are regrouping after a 50-32 season that ended with a third consecutive first-round exit.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/NBA