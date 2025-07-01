Brook Lopez Agrees to Two-Year Deal With Clippers
After eight years away, center Brook Lopez is reportedly returning to Los Angeles... to play for the city's other team.
Lopez is signing a two-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers worth $18 million, according to a Monday evening report from ESPN's Shams Charania. If confirmed, the deal will end Lopez's seven-year stint with the Milwaukee Bucks—who he helped win a championship in 2021.
The Stanford product began his career with the New Jersey Nets back in 2009, and made his lone All-Star team with the franchise in Brooklyn in 2013. After nine years with the Nets—whose all-time scoring record he holds—he moved to the Los Angeles Lakers via trade for the 2018 season.
He eventually made his way to the Bucks, where he became the respected frontcourt-mate of forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. In 2023, he finished second in the voting for Defensive Player of the Year.
The Clippers are regrouping after a 50-32 season that ended with a third consecutive first-round exit.