Paige Bueckers Showed Her Frustrations With Officiating While on Bench for Wings Game
Paige Bueckers was ruled out for Saturday's Dallas Wings–Washington Mystics matchup because of a right knee issue. But, that didn't stop her from being totally invested in her team's game from the bench.
During the second quarter, Bueckers didn't hide her reactions to the officiating, especially when she didn't agree on a shooting foul called on her teammate NaLyssa Smith.
Right as the officials blew the whistle on Smith, Bueckers jumped up from her seat on the bench and threw her hand out to question the call. She seemed to think the officials were wrong about this one, and she let that be known. Watch the funny sequence below.
Hopefully Bueckers can return to the court soon and not have to deal with her frustrations from the sidelines. The Wings didn't share when they expect Bueckers to return to the lineup, but the team doesn't play again until Thursday, July 3, so the rookie has some time to recover from her injury.
Bueckers is coming off an historic Friday night against the Indiana Fever as she became the first WNBA player to record at least 25 points, five assists, two steals, two blocks and zero turnovers in a single game. She ended the night with 27 points, which is the second-most she's scored in a game in her young career.