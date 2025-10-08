Giannis Antetokounmpo Responds to Latest Bucks Trade Rumors
Rumors of Giannis Antetokounmpo potentially leaving the Bucks have made up a persistent narrative in the NBA for the last few seasons. As Milwaukee has suffered through numerous early playoff exits since winning the 2021 NBA title, there have been many thought experiments asking how the landscape of the league would shift if the Greek Freak became the next superstar to demand a trade.
The man himself hasn't done much to quell such rumors and questions; Antetokounmpo has been consistent in stating his top priority is to compete for a title and if he feels the Bucks can't do that, he'll be forced to consider other options.
As of yet, Giannis has not come to that conclusion and has not asked out of Milwaukee. However, a report by ESPN's Shams Charania this week reignited the discussion of when the star could try to force his way elsewhere.
On Tuesday, the NBA insider reported the Bucks had engaged in talks with the Knicks over the offseason about a possible trade for Antetokounmpo. Furthermore, Charania reported the former MVP is closely monitoring how Milwaukee's season starts and his trade status may hinge on if the Bucks win games to kick off the new year.
Antetokounmpo responded to that report on Wednesday. Asked about the situation by reporters after Bucks practice, the Greek star said he hadn't read it before offering a hearty endorsement of this year's roster and his commitment to the team right now— but noted he felt he would be "human" if he changed his mind further down the road.
"First of all, I haven't read that story," Antetokounmpo said, per The Athletic's Eric Nehm. "When the season starts I try to get off social media and I try to focus on my craft and my team. But, yeah, I've said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win and now I'm here. I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go and it's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day by day, but I'm here. So, all the other extra stuff does not matter. I think I've communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people I respect and love that the moment I step on this court or in this facility, I wear this jersey, the rest does not matter. I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me.
"Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind I think that's human too, you're allowed to make any decision you want, but I'm locked in. I'm locked in to this team. I'm locked in to these guys, to this group and to this coaching staff and to myself. "
Bucks fans probably would've liked to have seen Giannis shoot down the concept of a trade entirely but that hasn't been his preferred method of going about things. And ultimately he does not hesitate to declare his commitment to the team he has.
The clock is always ticking with a roster featuring an in-his-prime star. Antetokounmpo is certainly that. There will be pressure to win in Milwaukee this year no matter what he may say about bubbling trade rumors.