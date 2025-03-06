SI

Bucks Celebrate Giannis Antetokounmpo's 20,000th Career Point With Heartwarming Video

Giannis Antetokounmpo takes a shot against the Dallas Mavericks.
Giannis Antetokounmpo became the latest NBA player to pass a major milestone this season as the Milwaukee Bucks star scored his 20,000th point. Giannis had 32 points and 15 rebounds in a blowout win over the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bucks' social media team was ready and waiting for the accomplishment, and responded with a very nice tribute video celebrating the young kid from Athens who just wanted to be an NBA player. Since then, he's been a nine-time All-Star, a defensive player of the year, a two-time MVP and brought an NBA Cup and championship to Milwaukee.

Giannis is the 56th player in NBA history to cross the 20,000 point mark. Antawn Jamison, Tom Chambers, Joe Johnson, Mitch Richmond, LaMarcus Aldridge are within reach this season, and then early next season he should pass David Robinson for 50th all-time.

Among active players, he's a about 2,400 points behind teammate Damian Lillard.

Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.

