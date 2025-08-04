Bucks Clapped Back at Continued Giannis Trade Rumors With Perfect Emoji Response
The Milwaukee Bucks are tired.
Just hours after NBA insider Shams Charania reported that "there is nothing set in stone" about team star Giannis Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee—adding more fuel to trade rumors that have followed the Greek Freak since the Bucks were eliminated from the 2024–25 playoffs—the team's social media admins appear to have clapped back.
In a wordless post on X (formerly Twitter), the Bucks appeared to reply to the continued chatter with a single-emoji response: a yawn.
Take a look at that below:
Although the post did not mention Charania directly, the timing of the team's missive does feel notable, considering the journalist's comments earlier that same day.
Speaking on ESPN's First Take on Monday, Charania specifically said "there is nothing set in stone about whether Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to stay in Milwaukee, or whether he wants to leave elsewhere."
He continued: "He's been evaluating his future this entire offseason. I reported way back in mid-May that he is open-minded about whether his best fit is in Milwaukee or is it a trade elsewhere. That process has been continuing; there's been some real conversations he's having with his inner circle, from my understanding."
Watch those full remarks below:
If Giannis does request a trade out of Milwaukee, there is no doubt there'd be serious interest from other franchises almost immediately. But if Monday's post is any indication, it seems as though the vibe inside the Bucks organization is "unconcerned" ... which means this might all be nothing in the end.