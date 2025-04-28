Bucks' Damian Lillard Helped to Locker Room With Apparent Leg Injury
As the Milwaukee Bucks attempt to even their first-round playoff series with the Indiana Pacers, they'll now be without star guard Damian Lillard for the remainder of the contest.
Midway through the fourth quarter of Sunday night's series Game 4, Lillard suffered an apparent leg injury while directing a loose ball over to teammate Gary Trent Jr. He appeared to stumble while stepping toward the ball and remained down on the floor as the Pacers took the ball up the court off of a Brook Lopez miss.
Kyle Kuzma eventually helped Lillard up, but the guard required the help of coach Doc Rivers and other members of the staff to walk off the court. He quickly went to the locker room to be treated and will not return to the game.
Milwaukee fears that Lillard tore his left Achilles on the play, according to a report by NBA insider Chris Haynes. No official diagnosis has yet been released.
Lillard was 0 for 2 from the field but had a pair of assists and rebounds in his six minutes before his departure.
Lillard was limited to 58 games this season due in part to a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis in March, which cost him the end of the regular season. He returned for Game 2 of the series against Indiana but has been limited so far, with 21 points across his first two games back.
The Bucks trail the Pacers 33–42 about eight minutes into the second quarter.