Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Speaks on Reports He Considered Playing Elsewhere
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo confirmed reports from over the summer that he mulled playing for another team. Antetokounmpo wasn't present for Bucks' media day or the start of training camp due to COVID, but addressed those reports over Zoom on Monday.
“Of course, yes. Every summer there’s truth to every report," Antetokounmpo told reporters. "I want to be on a team that gives me a chance to win a championship. It’s a disservice to the game to not want to compete at a high level, to want your season to end in April. It’s not the first time. I had the same thoughts last year, two years ago, five years ago. It’s never going to change. I want to be among the best, compete with the best, and win another championship.”
The 30-year-old forward is entering his 13th NBA season, and has spent his entire career with Milwaukee, but he has been clear his priority is to win another championship. Antetokounmpo won a title with the Bucks in 2021, but they have lost in the first round of the playoffs in three consecutive seasons.
Prior to those comments, Bucks governor Wes Edens said Monday he had a conversation with Antetokounmpo in June when Giannis "made it clear that he was very committed to Milwaukee. He likes being here, likes his family being here," via Jamal Collier of ESPN. Antetokounmpo said later he could not recall that conversation.
For now, Antetokounmpo will remain with the Bucks as they prepare for the 2025-26 season and is confident in the team they have this year. "My confidence is an all-time high right now," Antetokounmpo said. "I feel really good about myself. I feel really good about the team, and I'm excited to be there. I really believe in this team. ... I think we're a very, very dangerous team."